How to Make Vegan-Friendly Regional American Chilis

Chili is controversial; that is, different areas of the U.S. have their own ways of making it that they think is the right way. Depending on where you are in the nation, chili is served on a big plate of spaghetti noodles sans beans, mixed with corn chips, or green with Hatch chiles and tomatillos. Regardless of where you stand on what goes in a chili bowl, these winter staples invade slow cookers and stovetops around this time every year, but the vegan versions of each pack just as much flavor as their meat-filled counterparts. By incorporating fresh vegetables like tomatillos, beans, jalapenos, chili peppers, and an array of spices, you’ll forget that there’s zero meat products in them.

I caught up with a couple plant-based experts to learn more about how to make these iconic chilis vegan and vegetarian-friendly, including Cynthia Nevels, the founder of Soulgood, Kerry Song, the founder of Abbot’s Butcher, Cara Woodhouse, co-owner of Woodhouse Vegan, and Troy Gardner, owner of TLC Vegan Kitchen.

Check out their personally crafted recipes below.