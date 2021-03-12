How to Make Wild Maine Blueberry Pie

Chef Stephanie Cmar, one of Bravo’s Top Chef All Stars and creator of My Sh*tty Little Kitchen cooking series, has bestowed upon us a blueberry pie worth actually making dough for. If you have come across any of my other pie recipes, you know that I am a shameless advocate for the frozen crusts, but the fact is that extra bit of elbow grease (along with four sticks of butter) will give you layers of flake worth celebrating. Her dough is perfect and she doesn’t over complicate it. It bakes into a beautiful golden color, and is seasoned just right. So, let’s get ready to ring in this “holiday” the best way we know how: start the oven.

Chef Cmar is a resident of Maine so she uses wild Maine blueberries, of course. If you reside in any of the other 49 states, you should still scope out your grocery store for them because they are special and it’s nice to have nice things. That said, any other fresh blueberries, or even frozen for that matter, will still bubble and ooze just as well. My thoughts are this: if you’re opting out of frozen crusts, fresh fruit seems in line with your trajectory. I prefer fresh fruit because I choose to believe that they have a better mouthfeel. This isn’t mathematically determined, but I’ll stand on that hill. If you however, ride for frozen berries, blessed be the fruit.

My suggestion is to prepare the dough earlier in the day, or even the night before, as it requires at least two hours in the fridge. This will allow the gluten strands some time to relax, making it easier to roll out, and cutting down on any potential shrinkage in the oven. You will also want to ensure your butter stays as cold as possible during the dough making process, as you grate it into the flour mixture. This helps to build better layers when baked, which is the whole goal here so don’t screw that bit up. Maybe even use frozen sticks of butter if it’s going to take you a while to grate through them all. I find using a couple latex gloves doubled up, in an attempt to have a little more distance from body temperature, is helpful too.