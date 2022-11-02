How to Quickly Come Down from Your High

Megon Dee had an epiphany at the start of 2022. After several years of developing edibles and formulations for big brands and smaller operators alike, she noticed a group that no one in the industry was speaking to: the people who get too high.

We’re not talking about a low-dose gummy or drink—though there’s plenty of that happening in every legal market. Calls for lower-dose products have increased as ultra-potent products have as well. But little has been done to answer those calls done other than info telling consumers to be more careful.

Dee, a cannabis-centric healer based in Portland, Oregon and owner of Oracle Wellness Co., aims to change that.

She’s created Hi-Ject, a product designed to curb your high. Think of a Top Gun fighter pilot in distress, pressing an eject button to escape to safety—from a bad trip. Hi-Ject is a hemp-based tonic made with a proprietary blend of cannabinoids and herbs designed to help fade your high faster.

“The industry here and everywhere is maturing, but there’s still such a large number of folks having issues with dosing,” says Dee. “The focus is on recreational cannabis experiences; how high can you get. That’s fine, there’s a market for that, but I wanted to make something for cannabis lovers to keep on hand when they need to feel less high.”

Hi-Ject contains a “nanoparticle formulation” of cannabidiol (CBD) and terpenoids, with coconut oil-derived medium-chain triglyceride (MCT oil) as the lipid carrier, and is meant to be administered sublingually. There’s a clear dosing guide on the package for the number of sprays according to body weight, and by spraying the tincture under the tongue, the formula is able to instantly enter the bloodstream.

There are guides and tips galore for what to do when you get too high, but, as Dee stated, little advice or support for consumers other than “don’t consume too much.” She’s going off her own research and testimonials from friends and family trying the product, and she knows that it’ll take those clinical tests and more refinement of the formula for it to be as effective as it could be.

It has a slightly herbal, spicy flavor, and, as a regular, daily user myself, I can attest that it felt as though my high had dissipated in about half the time it usually would. I was clearer than usual in about a half hour.

It took time to formulate Hi-Ject on her own, but it’s taken longer to get her patent approved—an equally important part of this product’s development for Dee. Originally from Baltimore, Dee landed in Portland in 2016 to get involved in the state’s blossoming cannabis industry. She’d come from a line of cultivators and healers, and, with her culinary experience, quickly found work at a new edibles kitchen.

There, she crafted the brand’s gummy recipe and helped the brand grow tremendously. She did the same for other licensed kitchens in Portland. Many of her recipes, or parts of them, can be spotted still on Oregon shelves. What you won’t see if Megon’s name anywhere on these products—that goes for revenue from those products, too.

That’s why getting her own patent, and going through the costly trouble of getting her own OLCC license so that her product can be sold at licensed dispensaries, mattered so much.

“I envision this product in homes that have cannabis, children and/or pets, cannabis consumption events, festivals, gas stations, and drug stores,” says Dee. “I’m interested in scaling Oracle Wellness Co. into a legacy brand within the cannabis and hemp space.”

In her dreams, Hi-Ject would be in every stoner’s toolkit, as well as college campuses, veterinary offices, airplane kits—wherever cannabis safety precautions are needed. Anywhere people may find themselves too high—thought not to the point of being hospitalized—and need something to help them ride it out.

This emergency eject button for highs is just the beginning for Dee. “I’ve created in this industry, and I’ve been taken from in this industry,” she says. “I want to represent people that look like me.”