I Tried Picking Up Strangers With Tater Tots. Here's What Happened.

Let me preface this by saying I think buying a stranger a drink in the name of breaking the ice is both antiquated and cheesy as hell. That's why I meet all my sexual partners the old-fashioned way: hanging out at the public library hoping someone will ask me to a Sadie Hawkins dance, or hitting people I have a crush on with my car -- giving them amnesia -- then convincing them we have been married for 10 years and asking my friends/fam to roll with it.

At any rate, most guys (and some girls) do the awkward-drink-buying-pickup-tango at some point in their sexually frustrated lives. But in my mind there has to be a better way. Firstly, the buying of drinks only proliferates binge-drinking culture… which is apparently bad. Secondly -- as I've stated before, it's lame and cliche and you don't want to be either. Thirdly, in a bar, the person you are trying to talk to likely already has a drink. Don't buy people something they probably don't need, buy them something they almost definitely want.