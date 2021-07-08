Weekend Project: How to Recreate a New England Clambake at Home

Funny things, bivalves. They’re known for being neither social (see: Charles Dickens calling Scrooge “as solitary as an oyster”) nor demanding (“It’s all the same to the clam,” observed Shel Silverstein). And yet, for multiple millennia, they’ve sat at the center of one of humanity’s most communal and complex eating rituals: The clambake.

Clambakes are equal parts feast, ceremony, and festival. The iconic New England meal requires an entire day (if you’re not counting food shopping) of toiling on the beach. That means digging an enormous hole (at least 36 inches) on the beach and lining it with stones, lighting a fire to heat the rocks, raking the ashes aside after the fire has burnt down, and then layering in the seaweed and seafood, before covering all of it with a tarp and finally waiting for the steam from the seaweed to cook everything and infuse it with a delectably smoky flavor. It’s an arduous process.

That said, precious few of us have access to a private beach where we can just go dig a gargantuan hole. Hiring a professional caterer makes the price point skyrocket, and besides, then you and your friends lose the experience of cooking together.

So then, how does your average home cook go about planning and executing all of the fun of a summer clambake, without taking on so much expense and trouble that it’s no longer worth it? The answer, we found, may just come from the history of the meal itself.