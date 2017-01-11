How to Save Thousands of Dollars Every Year on Food

You are probably wasting about $2,000 of food every year. Every. Year. Yes, you.

Relax, I'm not spying on you through your laptop's webcam. That's just how much food the average American household is depositing directly into their trash cans. It's money that you are literally throwing away. These are funds you could be spending on eating out at restaurants with more than two dollar signs on Yelp, 8,000 packs of Bazooka, or a glut of novelty face-wear.

There are some very doable ways to personally cut down on the 294 million tons of solid food waste sitting in America's landfills, and turn the contents of your fridge into cold hard cash. You'll also be helping our planet stay nice and shiny and green.