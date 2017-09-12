This Guy Will Teach You How to Skin a Watermelon, Because Why Not?

Want to be the most impressive person at your Labor Day party? Ok, all you have to do is fly all your friends out to the Hamptons in a private jet filled with Champagne and caviar! Or, if that's not in your budget, you could just skin a watermelon.
The above video from YouTube user Mark Rober will show you the best way to skin your watermelon, along with tips for presentation. All you'll need is two watermelons that have a similar shape and size, a knife, and a sponge. It also probably wouldn't hurt to pair this with a booze-filled watermelon. Get to it.
