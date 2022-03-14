How to Support Ukraine Through Food Charities, Events, and Fundraisers
Help Ukraine through hamantashen pastries, pertsivka cocktails, and ongoing donations.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, countries around the world have come up with creative ways to offer support. In the United States, food and drink communities across the nation are hosting fundraising dinners, organizing special pop-ups, and donating proceeds to humanitarian charities. From hamantaschen bake sales to chef-curated tastings, here are all the ways you can get involved.
Ongoing Organizational Efforts
World Central Kitchen
This nonprofit organization, founded by chef José Andrés, works to provide food in the wake of humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Andrés is currently on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border with WCK to feed refugees and has plans to head to Romania next. So far, one million meals have been served to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. Donate to support their efforts here.
Cook for Ukraine
Founded by a group of friends—Ukrainian chef and food writer Olia Hercules, Russian cookbook author Dr. Alissa Timoskina, and Polish cookbook author Zuza Zak—the #CookForUkraine movement aims to increase awareness of the crisis in Ukraine as well as raise funds for UNICEF UK’s Ukraine appeal. You can join the movement by hosting your own #CookForUkraine supper club or bake sale, donating directly to this Just Giving page, or simply sharing your recipes on social media with the #CookForUkraine hashtag.
Hamantashen for Ukraine
Between now and March 17, bakers are encouraged to sell hamantaschen at their cafes, donating proceeds directly to the Polish Humanitarian Action. Hamantaschen are a symbolic cookie for the holiday of Purim, a time of reflection about the triumph of good over evil. You can find a list of participating bakeries here, but if you happen to be a baker yourself, you can join in on this show of solidarity by selling to friends and family.
Fundraising Events and Pop-Ups
Ukraine Crisis Relief Benefit hosted at Olmsted
New York, New York
March 14
For one night only, Brooklyn’s Olmsted is partnering with sister restaurants Maison Yaki and Patti Ann’s to host a progressive dinner party. The night will start at Olmsted, with featured savory food from guest chefs and wine from the team at Vinepair. Guests will then move to Maison Yaki across the street for some barbecue specials and cocktails from the head bartender of Attaboy. The night will end at Patti Ann’s with a sneak peak of treats to come and additional pastries from Fox Breads Bakery and more. Proceeds from ticket sales ($125) will go directly to The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.
See more ways to support Ukraine in New York City.
Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine
Chicago, Illinois
March 16
Tony Priolo, owner of Chicago’s renown Piccolo Sogno, is organizing a tasting at Navy Pier Ballroom, in which over 70 chefs plan to cook for 1,000 people. Participating chefs include Giuseppe Tentori of GT Fish & Oyster, Erick Williams of Virtue, and Lee Wollen of Boka Restaurant. The event is sponsored by Lifeway Foods, a kefir company founded by Michael Smolyansky, who fled from Ukraine in 1976 because of Soviet Union repression. Money raised from the tickets, which start at $150, will go directly to World Central Kitchen.
See more ways to support Ukraine in Chicago.
Rise for Refugees at Threshold Brewing
Portland, Oregon
March 16
The Montavilla taproom, which has ties to Polish families and friends overseas, is partnering with Portland’s Polish and Ukrainian communities to raise funds for the Union for Ukranians’ Rise for Refugees Campaign. The evening’s schedule will include festive music from local Polish band Zabavva, traditional pączki, hand-painted Ukrainian Easter eggs, Polish-style beers, their Zapiekanka menu, and raffles every hour including traditional Polish pottery, wine and specialty beer.
Bake for Ukraine
Austin, Texas
March 19
Three independent bakers—Bakecation By Glo, Quyen B Macarons, and Kat’s Hand-Baked—will be teaming up for an in-person baking pop-up to raise funds for Ukraine. Enjoy alfajores, choux au craquelin, macarons, mille crêpe, and ruam mit.
Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate Dinner at Moon Rabbit
Washington, DC
March 21
Created in response to the anti-Asian hate crimes last March, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate has since expanded to fundraising for causes outside the AAPI community. Founders Tim Ma of Lucky Danger and Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit have invited a number of Michelin-star chefs to host a ten-course dinner. The lineup includes Yuan Teng of Rooster & Owl, Brittanny Anderson of Leni, and Danny Lledó of Xiquet. Tickets start at $500, and all proceeds will go directly to World Central Kitchen.
AAPI women chef collaboration Goodie Box
Atlanta, Georgia
Preorder: March 20, Pick-up: March 27
Eighteen Atlanta-based AAPI female chefs are working together to curate a special box of sweet and savory goods. It’ll feature everything from Heirloom Market BBQ’s Kimchi Mac n’ Cheese to Hapag by Jazzy’s Brazo Cups. Boxes are $100 and all proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen.
Small Businesses Donating Proceeds
Veselka
New York, New York
The legendary Ukrainian eatery is donating 100% of proceeds from its borscht sales to Razom for Ukraine, a NYC-based non-profit organization supporting the people of Ukraine in their pursuit of a democratic society with dignity, justice, and human and civil rights. The restaurant is also accepting non-monetary donations at its East 9th Street entrance, including everything from first-aid kits to sleeping bags.
Pechka Bakery
Columbus, Ohio
Founded by a Russian-born baker, Pechka Bakery specializes in Eastern European desserts. With relatives in both Ukraine and Russia, the bakery owner is donating all proceeds from cookie sales—oreshki, buckwheat & apricot, poppy seed pinwheels, and vegan pistachio chocolate—to World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine in the month of March.
Oh My Cake
San Diego, California
Daria Tarnavska, a 22-year-old Ukrainian pastry chef, opened up Oh My Cake in San Diego just this year and currently 25% of her profits are being donated to the National Bank of Ukraine. Be sure to check out her blue-and-yellow-glazed Strawberry Kiss pastry, which contains vanilla bean sponge, strawberry confit, vanilla bean crèmeux and strawberry mousse.
Kachka
Portland, Oregon
Kachka, which specializes in the foods of the former Soviet Union, is now offering a special Chevrona wine cocktail as well as pertsivka, a Ukrainian infused spirit, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Red Cross Ukraine. In their Lavka and New Seasons Market offshoots, proceeds from purchases of Sauerkraut and Potato Vareniki will be donated to UNICEF.
Tabla
Washington, DC
The Georgian restaurant is offering a new cocktail, the Spicy Zelensky, made with Ukrainian Nemiroff honey pepper vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. A portion of the drink’s sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen throughout the month of March.
Akasha
Los Angeles, California
Over in LA, Culver City’s Akasha created a yellow-blue Slava Ukraini (“Glory to Ukraine!”) cocktail, a lemon drop made with Sonoma-made vodka. Profits from the drink will go directly to World Central Kitchen.