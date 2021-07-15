How To Throw The Ultimate Sushi Party At Home

My grandmother in Tokyo has two rules when it comes to homemade Japanese food. First, all cooking is just BS-ing around until you get the taste right—a rule I live by in my own kitchen. Second, most Japanese food, with the exception of sushi, always tastes better homemade than at a restaurant.

Hidden in the first rule is a vast postwar history of grandmothers, aunties, and mothers who experimented with whatever ingredients and spices they could scrounge together, inventing and mastering now-classic Japanese soul food such as curry rice and nikujaga. Implied in the second rule is a tacit admission of Japanese homecooking’s limits—when it comes to sushi, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

However, in wake of the COVID-19 vaccines and everyone beginning to gather again, sushi-hungry Americans across the country have taken matters into their own hands, not only heralding a new era of takeout sushi and at-home omakase sushi parties like Homakase, but also making sushi at home themselves.

Take it from Namiko Chen, the home cook behind the internet’s biggest English-language Japanese cooking site, Just One Cookbook, who told me that she has seen a triple-fold increase in traffic since the first wave of lockdowns last year. “One of our most popular posts right now is making sushi rice,” Chen says. “Throughout the pandemic, our traffic for [sushi] recipes has skyrocketed”

But, is it possible, or even advisable, for a layperson to serve up a good plate of sushi at home? According to Maki Kosaka’s head sushi chef Sho Boo, if you’re attempting an omakase-style sushi experience, with nigiri and rolls, the short answer is: no. “It’s extremely difficult for a home cook to recreate professional-level sushi at home,” Boo says. But, if you’re looking to have fun with it—to, as my grandmother would say, BS around a little bit—Boo recommended curious home chefs to try a time-old Japanese family tradition: a temaki (hand roll) sushi party.

“The beauty of it is that it’s easy, endlessly customizable, and can be enjoyed with everyday ingredients you can find at American supermarkets,” Boo says. “Just because it’s sushi doesn’t mean you need raw fish to enjoy it.”

Chen also agreed that temaki sushi was the best way for everyday home chefs to prepare sushi at home. “

Japanese people never make nigiri sushi at home, we make temaki sushi

,” Chen says. “Temaki sushi is truly home sushi.