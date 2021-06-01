The Best Ways to Upgrade Your S’mores From a Marshmallow Expert

The anatomy of a standard s’more is pretty simple: melty chocolate and gooey marshmallow are sandwiched between whatever store bought graham crackers you can find and the results are always nostalgic and sweet. But what if there was a way to make s'mores that are perfectly suited to your favorite flavors and have ingredients that feel gourmet?

1927 S’mores Company, a Portland-based business with a downtown “s’morefront,” does just that. Their opulent version of s’mores feature craft-made marshmallows in flavors like whiskey caramel, matcha, and lemon meringue; in-house baked graham crackers; and locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, find a customizable s’more bar that also serves up hot chocolate, s’mores parfaits, and something called a gramwich: an ice cream sandwich prepared with graham crackers and toasted marshmallow fluff.

“There’s an unlimited amount of creativity—it’s endless,” says Kenzie Bindrup, the marketing and community manager at 1927 S’mores. “That’s the beautiful thing about it.”

With summer camping season looming, we asked Bindrup to share all of her tips about upgrading a basic s’more to gooey, flavorful perfection. “The best part is,” she says, “you can make whatever you want.”

When in doubt, add fresh berries

“Fresh berries just elevate the whole experience,” Bindrup shares. At 1927 S’mores, they currently have a lemon meringue s’more on the menu served with lemon curd, a tea-infused marshmallow, and fresh raspberries. The matcha s’more, which arrives with a matcha marshmallow and also has fresh raspberries, has the brightness of the berries to cut through the bittersweet matcha. S’mores don’t always have to be full chocolate all the time—although chocolate with raspberries, strawberries, cherries, and even orange certainly won’t hurt.

Use your pantry

Your pantry is already a treasure trove of ingredients you know and love, so venturing in it for a s’mores-inspired concoction is a natural next step. “I tried an original s’mores kit and used cookie butter from Trader Joe’s, crushed potato chips, and sliced banana,” Bindrup explains. “It was so good.” Look for spreads, cookies, chips, toasted coconut shreds, and anything else that can give your s’more a pop of flavor and textural elements.

Salty and sweet go together

See above. Whether it’s crushed potato chips, pretzels, saltine crackers in lieu of traditional graham, chopped peanuts, or just a sprinkle of flaky salt on an original s’mores, salt can take your treat to the next level and really coax out different flavors.

Find inspiration in your favorite desserts and cocktails

“I’m a huge fan of pumpkin pie. So obviously why not create a pumpkin pie s’more?” Bindrup says. She also references an old fashioned s’more that 1927 S’mores created, as well as the whiskey caramel marshmallows it currently stocks. For recipe and development, it’s important to consider desserts and cocktails that already work and can be s’mores-sified. This is especially true of pies that already have graham cracker crusts—all you need pumpkin pie filling, custard, or canned peaches to bring the whole thing together.

Think seasonally

1927 S’mores changes its menu quarterly to reflect the seasons, which means fresher produce and more creativity during menu development. The upcoming summer menu will include a s’more with a spiced mango compote and chai-inspired marshmallow, and previous iterations have included a lemon meringue, pumpkin pie, and cocoa mint s’more. In the same way that berry tarts taste better in the summer and hot cocoa hits differently in the winter, s’mores can morph to suit the seasons.

Shop locally

“Portland is very focused on local love,” Bindrup explains. “We use a lot of local ingredients.” That means locally sourced honey for house-baked graham crackers, locally produced whiskey in the whiskey caramel marshmallow, and local teas for tea-infused marshmallows. The same can be applied to your own s’mores. That doesn’t mean you have to bake your own crackers (although if you do, they’ll certainly be delicious). But if you can find local produce, honey, and jams, your s’mores will be all the better for it.