Why the Donabe Deserves a Permanent Place on Your Stovetop

Cook the best white rice with a donabe

While today’s rice cookers can result in a pretty good steaming bowl of white rice, a donabe will produce rice like nothing you’ve ever had before. Home cook Moe, from YouTube cooking channel Kimono Mom, advises cooking it in a donabe, which she’s done for years.

“When you use a donabe to cook white rice, the finish of the rice comes out shinier and the grain is more structured,” Moe says. “It’s also sweeter, because the way the heat travels through a donabe brings out the natural sweetness in the rice.”

In fact, donabe-cooked white rice is so exceptional that some rice cooker manufacturers, such as Tiger, have introduced donabe-style rice cookers with clay-infused pots and heating mechanisms that replicate how heat travels through a donabe pot. Part of what makes a donabe an ideal vessel to cook rice in is its heat retention, breathability, and the slow build of heat in the chamber, per Takei Moore. “[A donabe] provides a gradual then steady heating once it reaches its highest point,” she says.

Moe’s recipe for donabe white rice is simple. First, rinse your rice until the water runs clear. After you’ve rinsed the rice, soak it in water for at least 30 minutes and then transfer it to the donabe. Turn on the heat and once the water has boiled, set it to a low heat for eight to 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, then wait another ten minutes. “The fact that you can cook exceptional rice in 10, 15 minutes is one of the biggest appeals of a donabe,” says Moe. “It’s easy, delicious, and fast.”