How to Get the Most Out of Your Rice Cooker

While electric rice cookers were first introduced in 1923 by Mitsubishi Electric, automatic rice cookers as we know them today were actually invented and popularized by Toshiba in 1955. The ingenuity of an automatic rice cooker—one that could turn off once the rice was cooked—was the product of research conducted by Fumiko Minami, the wife of Tokyo-based water heater engineer Yoshitada Minami, who was assigned by Toshiba to develop an automatic electric rice cooker.

Tireless research—often conducted in the cold to test rice-making in colder climates—led to two innovations that revolutionized electric rice cookers: an insulated cooking pot that could cook rice regardless of the outside temperature and a bi-metallic switch that turned the rice cooker off once the temperature in the pot reached 212°F—the temperature at which the rice has absorbed all of the water and fully cooked.