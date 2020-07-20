Is My CBD Broken?

You’ve heard the miraculous stories of the powers of CBD. How cannabidiol derived from the cannabis plant can treat the symptoms of epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, and neuropathy more effectively than prescription drugs, as well as fight infections as an antiseptic, eradicate pimples, and solve world peace. Ok, maybe no one’s claimed the latter yet, but CBD has a pretty larger-than-life reputation right now.

However, say you’re someone who doesn’t suffer from chronic discomfort, and you want to see what the buzz is all about. Maybe you experience occasional anxiety and/or a case of the blues, and hear this shouted from every rooftop as a holistic way to soothe those issues. Perhaps you even do some research on trustworthy brands. You do all the right things, swallow your first dose, and you feel…..absolutely nothing.

You’re not crazy. And you aren’t alone.