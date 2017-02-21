The Secret Pleasures of Weed and Chopsticks

Popcorn should be a staple in any muncher's go-to snack cabinet. It's relatively healthy (healthier than fruity candy, anyway -- give me a break, OK?) and contains a solid amount of fiber. You can also fancy up popcorn in a ton of different ways, spanning the sweet and the savory. And now, what was once a butter-smeared video-game controller is now your mess-free picture of technological pan-Asian sophistication.

In a pinch: Chopsticks are usually made of wood, but if you are in desperate need of some roach clips, a pair of chopsticks will more or less fit the bill.

Lastly, as you contemplate whether you have earned the title of Chopstick Snack Master, first consider whether you have the perfect pair of chopsticks. While I enjoy the raw, classic aesthetic of splintering takeout chopsticks, I now know there is a rainbow of chopstick styles and colors available at certain Asian grocery stores. As a cannabis consumer I love to personalize my glass, my torch, my dabber, and pretty much everything else related to my consumption of cannabis. Why should my chopsticks be any different?