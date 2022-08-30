What Makes Fish Heads So Damn Delicious?

We’ve all seen travel shows where the host (maybe reluctantly at first) sucks the juice out of a fish head and, eyes widening, is always pleasantly surprised with the result. Though it can be a discarded part of seafood preparation, this crowning glory is rightly considered a delicacy around the world.

Be it the herb-boiled crawfish from New Orleans, the tender prawns of Portugal, the rich South Asian curries like Keralan meen thala or Malaysian and Singaporean curries, fish heads are full of flavor and should always make it to the plate.

For Asehville-based Katie Button, co-founder of tapas bar Cúrate, she honed her craft in the kitchens of leading Spanish chefs such as José Ándres and Ferran Adrià and that’s where she fell in love with Spanish culture and cuisine. This included making use of the whole fish.

“A prerequisite for flavor in rice dishes like arroz caldoso or a paella is finding use of the heads,” Button says. “Searing them to get that wonderful brown color then simmering them with water to pull out all the flavor.”