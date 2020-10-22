Weekend Project: How To Make the Most Out of Your Food Scraps

Dye fabric with avocado pits

There’s never been a better time to play around with natural dyeing. “There are so many different variables when you’re working with natural dyes that every piece is truly unique,” Cohen says. For this project, I decided to transform one of my white, cotton face masks. According to Cohen, natural fabrics, like cotton or silk, work best with natural dyes.

I collected the skins and pits from the three avocados that I ate this week and scrubbed them with a toothbrush to make sure all of the green meat spots were removed. If you’re looking for a precise color pay-off, Cohen advises a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you’re dying 6 ounces of fabric, use 6 ounces of avocado scraps. Use more scraps than fabric to get a darker color, and less scraps than fabric to get a lighter color.

After simmering my avocado skins and pits in a small pot of water for about an hour, I ended up with a deep maroon dye bath. I let that sit in the pot overnight to cool, strained it the next morning, and then made sure my mask was freshly cleaned and wet before putting it in the dye bath and re-simmering. In order to prevent the dye from fading over time, Cohen says you can simmer the fabric beforehand in a chemical called alum, which can be found at the grocery store.

As the mask was simmering, I moved it around with a tiny pair of tongs, and was delighted to see it take on this beautiful, pale rust color after about an hour. Once it cooled down, I wrung it out and hung it outside in the shade — as the sun will make the color fade quicker — and hand-washed it with a pH neutral soap. According to Cohen, this process is pretty much interchangeable with any other vegetable, and some of her other favorites include onion and pomegranate skins.

Turn potato peels into chips

If you’re working on a potato-heavy recipe, salvage the skin peelings, toss them in olive oil, sea salt — maybe get a little crazy with paprika or rosemary — and roast them in the oven for about 10 minutes. Fun fact: the potato skin has even more nutrients than the interior of the potato.