Here Are 8 Ways to Use Hatch Green Chile Peppers

New Mexico takes its chiles seriously. The official state question is “Red or green?” and it may be the only state that discusses Christmas—the colorful practice of adorning your plate with both red and green sauce—no matter the time of year. New Mexico State University even has a Chile Pepper Institute, a nonprofit organization dating back to 1992 that’s devoted to pepper-related research and has us seriously considering going back to college.

When late summer and early fall roll around, pepper obsessives turn their attention to hatch chiles, the seasonal green pepper that grows locally in Hatch Valley, a fertile strip of land in Southern New Mexico that includes the town of Hatch, home to an annual festival celebrating the eponymous pepper.

“For a native New Mexican, the hatch chile is an important crop we grew up on,” says Gilbert Aragon, executive chef at Heritage Hotels and Resorts, which has properties and restaurants in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, and Las Cruces. “It’s not only a main food ingredient, but an ingredient that’s in recipes that have been passed down for generations. It runs in our blood.”

Hatch chile peppers are a generic form of green pepper that shares traits with the Anaheim pepper, but its location imbues it with terroir. To be labeled “hatch,” a chile must be grown in New Mexico.

“The climate we have in Southern New Mexico lends to having a different flavor than other peppers,” says Russell Hernandez, chef and owner of Salud! de Mesilla. He says the heat varies, ranging from mild to very hot, partly because the university runs a breeding and genetics program that grows modified strands. This helps the peppers become naturally drought tolerant and resistant to pests, but it can also dial up the heat profile.

The Hatch chile is a versatile pepper that balances sweetness and heat, and its aroma and flavors are dependent, in part, on when the crop is harvested. Green and red chiles are actually the same pepper picked at different times, explains Hernandez. When plucked from the fields early and then roasted, hatch green chiles are vegetal and smoky. As the chiles mature, they turn red and develop a sweeter flavor profile and a more earthy taste.

“The applications are numerous,” Hernandez says. “Once we put hatch chiles with some other ingredients in traditional New Mexican food, you just can’t go wrong.” Try these chef-approved preparations at home to harness the power of the Hatch chile.