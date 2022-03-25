How to Make Creamy Hummus with Crispy Spiced Lamb

Hummus with Spiced Lamb Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1½ teaspoons kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons Chile-Spice Mix, plus more for garnish

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

• 1½ pounds lamb breast or shoulder, cut into 1-inch-thick slices

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as sunflower

• 1 recipe Chickpea-Tahini Spread

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the salt, spice mix, and oil to make a viscous paste. On a small sheet tray, rub the lamb with the rub and let it sit, covered, at room temperature for 2 hours or marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

2. If the lamb has been marinated overnight, remove it from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking to bring it to room temperature.

3. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

4. Pour the oil into a cast-iron skillet or heavy pan and warm over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, sear the lamb, browning each side for about 3 minutes or until a deep golden char is achieved. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 1 to 1½ hours or until the meat softens and easily pulls away from the bone.

5. Once cool enough to touch, pull the meat from the bone, coarsely chop it into bite-size pieces, and shred the pieces into strands. Reincorporate the juices and rendered fat into the pulled chopped meat.

6. Just before serving, reheat the cast-iron skillet and crisp the lamb, pressing the strands with a spatula, browning the bottoms and then flipping the meat to do the same on the other side. You should have a varied texture with a mix of crispy and soft pieces.

7. When ready to serve, scoop the hummus onto a plate or into a shallow bowl. Use the back of a spoon to form a moat between the outer edge and the center. Spoon the hot crispy lamb, along with its juices, into the well and garnish with a bit more oil and spice mix. The lamb can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.