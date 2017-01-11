Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast Makes You Smarter

When you wake up in the morning, what's the first thing you consume? A cup of coffee? A plate of scrambled eggs? That leftover pizza on the pillow next to you? Try ice cream. According to a Japanese study cited by The Telegraph, if you want higher alertness and "better information-processing capabilities," the best thing to eat when you get out of bed might be a bowl of ice cream.

A clinical trial conducted by a professor at Tokyo's Kyorin University found that people who ate ice cream immediately after waking up scored better on a test of mental exercises than people who didn't. It also noted that the people who ate that frozen, delicious treat performed better on the test than a group of people who just drank cold water. Suck on that, water!