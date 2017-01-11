Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast Makes You Smarter

When you wake up in the morning, what's the first thing you consume? A cup of coffee? A plate of scrambled eggs? That leftover pizza on the pillow next to you? Try ice cream. According to a Japanese study cited by The Telegraph, if you want higher alertness and "better information-processing capabilities," the best thing to eat when you get out of bed might be a bowl of ice cream.
A clinical trial conducted by a professor at Tokyo's Kyorin University found that people who ate ice cream immediately after waking up scored better on a test of mental exercises than people who didn't. It also noted that the people who ate that frozen, delicious treat performed better on the test than a group of people who just drank cold water. Suck on that, water!
Does this mean that eating Ben & Jerry's is the best way to start your day? A buzzkill nutritionist said in The Telegraph story that the higher test scores might be due to the fact that the test subjects simply ate after getting up, and it wasn't necessarily because of the ice cream.
That said, we can't even imagine how well people would do on mental exercises if they ate this special gelato for athletes.
