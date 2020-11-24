This Native-Latinx-Owned Ice Cream Window Is Giving Us Hope For Restaurants Everywhere

About a year and a half ago, I came upon an independent dessert outfit so cute; so creative; so utterly true to the founder’s unique identity that I had to know more. It was called Ice Queen, then just an occasional pop-up serving treats like Jarritos soda ice cream floats and Cheetos-dusted creamsicles. Founder Rebecca Smith—who is Latinx-Native and originally from Richmond, CA—was finishing up her degree in Indigenous Studies at Portland State, and though she hadn’t set out to start an ice cream business, she had noticed the surprising lack of good, fun vegan ice cream options in Portland. Plus, ice cream made her happy. Visits to the local Baskin Robbins with her family remained the happiest memories of her childhood. Smith knew there was something there—something bigger than just creative, plant-based ice cream and bubblegum pink decor; something nostalgic and comforting for everyone, no matter where or how you grew up.

Now, nine months into a pandemic that has wrought havoc on the dining industry, Ice Queen is a fully established walk-up window for delicious plant-based ice cream bars like the Oatchata, the Chamoy-mango Mangonada, and the caramel and peanut-filled Apple Bottom. Her creations are stocked in grocers across town, and she’s been able to donate portions of profits to organizations like this one delivering clean water to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

It’s safe to say Smith’s intuition with Ice Queen was spot on. But I wanted to know how it feels to expand while fine dining restaurants shutter all around her, and how she plans to keep up the momentum during a Portland winter. Here is our recent chat, as well as an easy DIY recipe for anyone to enjoy a CBD-infused dose of Ice Queen at home.