An In-N-Out Manager Reveals the Chain's Biggest Secrets

You're ordering Animal Style fries wrong

Unlike other fast-food chains, In-N-Out lets you tell them how you want your fries done -- definitely take advantage of this! Because of that, there is only one proper way to order Animal Style fries. "I like fries that are a little soft," Kathy said. "But if you're going to eat Animal fries, the best thing to do is to order them 'fry well' because the fries will hold their shape. They won't get soft and mushy under all the sauce, especially if you take your time eating them."

Some store managers are rolling in cash

"There are store managers who have busy stores who make more than a quarter of a million dollars a year," Kathy told us. "I knew a store manager who made $350,000." That's just one of many reasons why being an In-N-Out manager is a great job. You might assume that this manager oversaw 10-15 locations, but you'd be wrong -- he managed a single location.