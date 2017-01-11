Why Being an In-N-Out Manager Is Better Than Being a Lawyer

The salaries of a lawyer and an In-N-Out manager

If TV and movies have taught us anything, it is that lawyers are rich and swimming in money. But the reality is a little different. According to US News, the average lawyer doesn't rake in millions of dollars each year. Instead, they take in about $114,790 on average each year.

While that is a decent six-figure salary, the OC Register reported in 2012 that the salary for an In-N-Out manager is actually $120,000. Yes, that's thousands of more dollars every year for way less years spent racking up debt. Even assistant managers get paid pretty well: An ex-employee said in a Reddit AMA recently that had he stayed at the job, he would've earned between $68-78,000 as an assistant manager. And while you have to work for about $11 per hour to start at the bottom of the (literal) food chain, at least when you get home you don't have to mail a check to pay off your student loan.