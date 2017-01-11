In-N-Out Is Crushingly Disappointing

Then, just when you think you're over it, you're driving down the highway, and BAM, there it is, like a 3am "how are you?" text. So you get in that always-long line of cars. You order. And when that sexy thing with the slightly see-through wrapper arrives, you embrace it. Then, seconds later, you realize why you strayed from it in the first place. And then it's gone, and you kind of feel gross for going after it in the first place.

Unlike a bad ex, though, In-N-Out is beloved by your friends, who encourage you to go for a quickie whenever you can. On my first taste, excitement slowly turned into crippling disappointment. It couldn't be that this legendary burger wasn't great. It must have been a fluke. So I went back and had the same experience the next day. Then a few months later. Then every single goddamned time I visited California thereafter. "Maybe this time, it'll be better," I'd think. But it's not. The only constant is the constant disappointment.