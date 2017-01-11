This Secret Menu Item at In-N-Out Is a Total Myth

Ordering a burger Animal Style -- or with Thousand Island spread, tons o' pickles, and a mustard-grilled patty -- at In-N-Out is a fun, open secret everyone is in on. But asking for a burger Monkey Style at In-N-Out -- that's (supposedly) Animal Style fries (aka fries with grilled onions, spread, and cheese) piled high on a burger -- will get you a look from the cashier. While people still try and place Monkey Style orders, it's not a real secret menu item that the restaurant can make, according to a Reddit AMA with a former assistant manager and 12-year vet of the beloved California burger chain.
The Monkey Style myth all started in 2013, when a hoax video went viral in which someone ordered a burger topped with Animal Style fries. But In-N-Out famously has an extremely simple, limited menu, and they're not going to change it for an internet myth. "[In-N-Out] tries to stay as true to the original menu as possible," the former employee said.
And while it may not be a real item on the secret menu, that doesn't mean you can't get your burger topped with saucy fried potatoes. No one will stop you from ordering the two items separately and then combining them together (USA! USA!).
So next time you go to In-N-Out, don't try ordering a Monkey Style burger. Or if you listen to what this guy says, maybe you won't bother going at all.
