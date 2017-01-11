8 Innovators Who Are Changing the Food and Spirits Game

Anjan Contractor, Jordan French, Chintan Kanuga, and Ben Feltner

Co-founders of BeeHex, Inc.

Austin and Houston, Texas

The innovation:

BeeHex’s mission is to create new food experiences -- using robots -- to make customized food cleaner, healthier, and faster. It all started as a project for NASA. Anjan Contractor received a $125,000 grant to develop the first 3D food printer, so astronauts could finally eat delicious real food in space… and since there’s nothing more delicious than pizza, BeeHex is now focused on robot-controlled 3D food printers to make everybody’s favorite pie.

How it will change the way people eat:

CMO Jordan French says that right now their 3D pizza is mostly a dining and entertainment experience. “People really like to watch the action of the 3D food being printed,” he says. “We’re capitalizing on the excitement and fun factor which shows no sign of wearing off.” However, he adds that ultimately 3D printing can help concession stands in more ways than just bringing in business. “It takes a certain amount of space and time to feed people and there are things that humans can’t necessarily do with customization, cleanliness, and speediness. This technology can make everyone’s life a little better and people can spend more time selling and interacting with people.”