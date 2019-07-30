All the Ways You Can Eat IHOP’s Crispy Chicken for Breakfast

When it comes to breakfast meats, few can surpass the almighty bacon or sausage. Well, not if you ask IHOP, who’s about to shake up your breakfast routine for good. This summer, the breakfast giant is expanding its all-day menu by pairing its brand new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken recipe with just about everything you could imagine. Made with all-natural chicken breast and a signature seasoning blend, this recipe is about to up your summer 2019 breakfast game. And no, you’re not still dreaming.
While the restaurant already makes a pretty dynamite version of classic chicken & waffles, the International House of Pancakes of course had to live up to its namesake by creating a new take on the beloved combo -- Buttermilk Crispy Chicken & Pancakes. The breakfast is being offered for just $6.99 and combines three of IHOP’s signature hot, fluffy buttermilk pancakes with four breaded and seasoned chicken breast strips (that are first dipped in its proprietary Buttermilk batter). On the side, there’s syrup (duh), and your choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard, or IHOP Sauce to kick things up a notch.
Can’t wait until lunch? IHOP had a feeling you wouldn’t be able to, and created three other ways to eat its Buttermilk Crispy Chicken before noon.
Crispy Chicken Breakfast Combo. After a late night or a morning workout, this protein-packed breakfast will help restore your energy. It features IHOP’s new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken breast, two eggs any style, four hickory-smoked bacon strips, hash browns, and two buttermilk pancakes. You can even add gravy on the side.
Crispy Chicken & Waffles. For those who prefer the classics, IHOP’s menu includes the dish that started it all. Here, you get four of the new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken breast strips and a Belgian waffle, plus a choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, or IHOP sauce.
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Cheddar Waffles. Or, if you’re looking for something new, this elevated classic could be it. The Belgian waffle is griddled with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, then topped with two of the new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken breasts, crumbled hickory-smoked bacon, more cheese, and finished with a generous drizzle of sweet maple glaze. If you think the entire menu is sweet and savory, this dish takes things to the next level.
Of course, if you show up in the evening, there are even more ways to eat IHOP’s Crispy Chicken including Signature Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips & Fries and the Spicy Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich. (See the full menu at ihop.com.) But for a limited time, it’s all about the breakfast.