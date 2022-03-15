How One Eco-Minded Cannabis Company Aims To Transform CBD

In addition to the edible CBD oil, the duo launched a 100% hemp joint and a “heart-opener” blend mixed with a little lavender and mullein, all focused around the idea of more intentional plant-based rituals. For Tarditi and Hinojosa, Intu is an extension of their activism—their contribution to revising the narrative around cannabis as a drug.

“There’s still a lot of taboo even when it comes to CBD—especially in places like Colombia and Bolivia, our home countries,” Tarditi says. “We’re both pretty open when it comes to our consumption, and we still come across occasional gossip from narrow-minded people who think we’re doing something illegal or that we should go to rehab. We typically offer those people a free bottle so they can chill a bit.”

Tarditi knows there’s more work to be done destigmatizing cannabis, but he also points out the problem with how THC and CBD are juxtaposed. That black-and-white dynamic of CBD as medicine and THC as recreation oversimplifies the ways most people consume this plant.