Is This Donald Trump's Face In Butter?

Donald Trump is constantly redefining what a presidential candidate looks like, and now, it appears he’s bringing a whole new and uncomfortable meaning to "butterface."
It's increasingly difficult to escape our nation's abrasive candidate-in-chief -- but more so for one Wildwood, MO woman, apparently.
Jan Castellano claims she found none other than The Donald's signature scowling face staring up at her from a newly opened package of butter over the weekend. While it's no "Jesus Toast," if you look hard enough, you can kind of see the celebrity-real-estate-mogul turned celebrity-presidential-hopeful in the yellow, buttery swirls. Or, you might see a personified bellybutton in a fit of rage (likely about border control).
"Trump has so many weird expressions with his eyes and the way he holds his mouth," Castellano said via Facebook message. "I immediately saw him."
The photo has since spread on social media, with people churning out Trump Butter jokes of their own; for example, "I can't believe it's not Trump..." Perhaps raising cholesterol is part of his plan -- in which case he should change his slogan to "Make America Butter Again."
