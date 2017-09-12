It's Mid-August. Where the Hell Are the Pumpkin Spice Lattes?

Asking for a “basic” friend.
But really. At this time last year, we had already been blessed with the certainty that good ol’ pumpkin spice latte would again return to Starbucks from its annual summer vacation as early as late August (officially on Sept. 2), resulting in a delicious orange tidal wave of premature "fall" flavor. No yoga studio was safe.
But here we are, more than halfway through August this year, and the PSL is still MIA. Will we have make it to September on just pumpkin spice Peeps and pumpkin spice Frosted Mini Wheats? We reached out to Starbucks to see what the deal is, and, well, the answer is... maybe.
"PSL is coming soon!" a Starbucks spokesperson said via email, and would not provide an exact date. "But for now, let’s enjoy these last days of summer." Um, what are we supposed to post on Instagram in the meantime? Avocado toast?
But don't drown your despair with a flat white quite yet because PSL's biggest fans might have the chance to get their hands on the drink "before it’s officially available," according to the spokesperson, who recommended we pay close attention to PSL's dedicated social media accounts.
Relatedly, Starbucks did announce some significant PSL news on Monday. For the first time ever, the company is adding a revolutionary ingredient to its PSL sauce recipe: actual pumpkins. In other words, Starbucks is teasing us with the prospect of a new and improved PSL that we can't have yet.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and genuinely looks forward to sipping a pumpkin spice latte this fall -- when it's actually fall. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.