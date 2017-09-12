Should Making Pizzas Require a Pizza License?

While views on what constitutes a pizza have gradually evolved over time, strong believers of traditional pizza fear the centuries-old union of cheese, sauce, and dough is in jeopardy and should be protected under the law. Really.
In an effort to preserve the sanctity of authentic Italian pizza, The Associazione Maestri d’Arte Ristoratori e Pizzaioli (Restaurateurs Association of Masters of Art and Pizzaioli, or AMAR), is pushing the country's government to require extensive pizza preparation training and certification, according to a report by Italy’s The Local. Basically, no more teenagers slapping together pepperoni pies or delivering from your local Domino's.
"The preparation of pizza is an art that has been handed down over centuries. Italy is responsible for ensuring the quality of its traditional foods and should institute a roster of pizza makers through a European pizza makers license," the draft text of the bill said. But because the proposal shows no signs of going anywhere in the Italian parliament (big surprise), AMAR said it plans to pass the regulations in a neighboring country, which might motivate Italian legislators to act.
“We need to certify the pizza makers,” said Enzo Prete, a fierce proponent of traditional pizza and president of AMAR, according to the report. “It's in the interest of the consumer too: I don't want to eat a pizza made by someone who doesn't know what they are doing.” Which, we agree with to an extent -- but honestly, who's going to make pizzas at 3 a.m. on college campuses, if not for unskilled laborers?
No matter how you like your pizza, what comes on top of it, or what you like stuffed in your crust, better-quality pizza can't be a bad thing.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks there's enough room in this world for franken-pizza creations and real, traditional Italian pizza. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.