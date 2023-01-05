Get Swanky at Chicago’s New Ivy Hall Dispensary

For Nigel Dandridge and David Berger, the journey to opening Ivy Hall has been a long one. The two founders have dreamt of running a dispensary together over the course of their friendship that spans over a decade. The pair, both born and raised in Chicago, want to provide a singular cannabis experience—one that comes through in every velvet-cushioned lounge chair and each blazing, hot pink accent light. Dandridge and Berger’s lavish Ivy Hall, open at last, is as thoughtfully designed as it is dedicated to community support within the Illinois cannabis market.

Realizing their dream didn’t happen overnight, however. After much delay, Dandridge and Berger qualified for and are recipients of an Illinois social equity dispensary license. The entrepreneurs, and many like them, had been waiting for this specific license allocated for businesses that were majority owned by people who’d lived in disenfranchised areas or had past charges for cannabis-related crimes that are no longer illegal. Not everyone agreed.

A series of lawsuits sprung up from businesses arguing the illegitimacy of these specifications that delayed the issuance of any social equity licenses for years. Those lawsuits were settled or struck down and the first of the social equity licensees have opened their doors. Two doors, in fact: Green Rose in River North, and Ivy Hall in Bucktown, adjacent to the artsy Wicker Park neighborhood.

This “sensory dispensary”— words that are literally displayed in large lettering on the exterior of the shop—stimulates all senses indeed. Multihued interiors of mint and emerald welcome you in, while warm lighting dotted with splashes of neon pink perk up the visual intrigue. There are comfy leather and suede couches so chic that you might end up asking where you can find one for your own apartment. Charming gold accents give a luxe vibe without getting pretentious, and there’s a vintage feel to the art deco-styled furnishings and reflective tin ceiling that is reminiscent of the roaring 1920s.