Japan Wants Old People to Trade Their Driver's Licenses for Ramen

A lot of things happen when we get older. Our hearing fades. Our minds wander. And our ability to operate a motor vehicle in a way that isn't terrifying sometimes diminishes. Now, one Japanese prefecture is taking delicious steps to help reduce senior-related horror on the asphalt -- and it involves discounted ramen.

Aichi, a prefecture in Japan's Ise Bay region, is trying to curb accidents caused by drivers 75 and older by hooking them up with cheap noodles in exchange for their licenses. According to the national police agency, accidents involving seniors have risen from 7.4% to 12.8% in the last decade, and more than 17 million residents over 65 are currently on the roads. This is a number that will only continue to grow.