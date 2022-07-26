Why Japanese Appetizer Salads Are the Best Way to Start a Meal

If you’ve ever been to a Japanese restaurant in America, you’ve experienced the pleasure of the pre-main course ritual. It starts with a piping hot bowl of miso soup and is completed with a small salad of some sort: shaved cabbage drowned in a creamy sesame glaze, crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with a chunky gingery miso sauce, or mixed greens tossed with slick wafu dressing.

You may have had a version of this at Spoon House Bakery and Restaurant, a wafu pasta establishment in Gardena, California with a famous “one dollar salad” that’s composed simply with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a chunky dressing. Or perhaps you’ve had it at Rockville, Maryland’s Temari Japanese Cafe, a precursor to a bowl of unagi donburi or katsu curry. You’ve definitely had it at your local strip mall sushi joint. As far as appetizers go, it might be my absolute favorite way to begin a meal.

The Japanese appetizer salad may often be overlooked—especially if slices of gleaming sashimi and ikura jewels atop a crown of sushi rice are en route—but it serves a purpose beyond just a filler course. The salads are becoming more intricate and thoughtfully crafted and function as a preview to the rest of the meal.

“When we think about eating in general, we always like to start with something light, bright, and acidic, because acid always drives salivation to come into your mouth,” explains Takahiro Sakaeda, one of the chefs and partners behind New York’s Nami Nori. “It whets the appetite, quite literally.”

Sakaeda kept this acid-forward palate in mind when crafting his version of a Japanese appetizer salad. He was inspired by American steakhouses and the classic wedge salad, but wanted to add “Japanese sensibilities” to it.