Photographer Jordan Nicholson Celebrates Seattle's Diversity and Teriyaki

Dear Seattle,

I love you. You’ve always been home to me. As time goes on, I realize more and more just how special this home is. It’s kind of big. It’s kind of small. In my opinion, that’s exactly the perfect size. It can feel like a big city and yet rarely do I leave my place without bumping into someone I know. It’s this feeling of community that is everything to me. I don’t know if this is everybody’s experience. Apparently, for newcomers to the city, there is something called the “Seattle Freeze.” But as someone who was born and raised in South Seattle and continues to live here, community is all I’ve ever known. It’s what makes this place beautiful.

In my mind, South Seattle, or as we say, “Soufend” embodies a lot of what the American Dream claims to be about. It’s wildly diverse and because of that, I think it produces some really unique human beings whose identities are the amalgamation of a lot of different cultures.



Personally, I’m half Black and half Chinese. For biracial folks, it can sometimes feel like there’s a pressure to “pick a side” or choose one group to identify more with. But what’s interesting to me is that growing up in Seattle, I don’t know that I ever felt like I really had to make that choice. The one thing we all had in common growing up here is that we were all different. At one point, our zip code was allegedly the most diverse zip code in all of America.



So whether you were Black, White, Vietnamese, Chinese, Somalian, Ethiopean, Mexican, Filipino, everybody kind of just kicked it with everybody. And while we all brought our own unique culture to the table, we all united under this singular Soufend identity. I realize now that this particular experience might only be shared by a specific community of people within Seattle, but it’s honestly the only Seattle I really know.