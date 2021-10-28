Whip Up the Delicious Pumpkin Appetizer Kaddo Bourani

“There was a slight learning curve for Afghan cuisine,” Helmand says. “But how popular is Indian cuisine and Middle Eastern food? Afghan cuisine is such a great combination of the two. Even for more meat and potato eaters, this food fits the bill. The flavors are very comforting, and I think that’s why the pumpkin dish has been a success.”

“The pumpkin dish” is the restaurant’s kaddo bourani pumpkin appetizer, which has become the stuff of legend. Traditionally, you’ll find the dish at Afghan weddings and celebrations, in big hotel sheet pans, and it’s typically served with a ground beef sauce with turmeric and coriander.

Over the years, the Helmand restaurant nixed the beef sauce and developed a vegetarian-only menu where kaddo bourani was the star. Cubes of pumpkin seasoned with sugar, cardamom, and cinnamon are drizzled with salty, garlicky yogurt and it continues to be a menu favorite.

“Pumpkin is one of those things, like when do you ever not have it in a pie?” Helmand says. “This dish creates such fun mouth flavors and is exactly what you want leading up to the holidays. Right after Halloween, our walk-in is just full of pumpkins and it’s great because they don’t go bad for a long time.”

Helmand says the dish is pretty easy to make and he and his wife Naomi even make it for their young daughter. He advises to boil the pumpkin before roasting it for maximum flavor, being careful not to overcook it. Another tip is that you could stick it inside bolani, or Afghan stuffed flatbread, making the possibilities for kaddo bourani truly endless.

“We could never take it off the menu and, in fact, I want to expand how we use it,” he says. “We’ve just been so grateful to see just how people are more open to this food and really embraced it over the years.”