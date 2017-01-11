This Thanksgiving Salad Is 100% Trader Joe's Products, 1,000% Delicious

Many Thanksgiving feasts treat the salad as an afterthought, dishing out a gigantic bowl of lettuce as a formality to balance out the butter-bombs that fill most plates. This kale salad is loaded with Thanksgiving favorites -- pumpkin seeds, roasted squash, and sugary maple syrup among them -- plus a little spice and pomegranate seeds.

That sounds like something that you'd have to hit a bunch of stores and fruit stands to pull off. But each and every ingredient here can be scored at Trader Joe's, including pre-cut butternut squash and packaged pomegranate seeds, which saves a ton of hassle. Don't worry. You can tell everyone you bought them from stores all over town, not just from some dude in a Hawaiian shirt.