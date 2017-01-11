Food & Drink

This Thanksgiving Salad Is 100% Trader Joe's Products, 1,000% Delicious

By Published On 11/18/2016 By Published On 11/18/2016
Trader joe's Thanksgiving
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Many Thanksgiving feasts treat the salad as an afterthought, dishing out a gigantic bowl of lettuce as a formality to balance out the butter-bombs that fill most plates. This kale salad is loaded with Thanksgiving favorites -- pumpkin seeds, roasted squash, and sugary maple syrup among them -- plus a little spice and pomegranate seeds.

That sounds like something that you'd have to hit a bunch of stores and fruit stands to pull off. But each and every ingredient here can be scored at Trader Joe's, including pre-cut butternut squash and packaged pomegranate seeds, which saves a ton of hassle. Don't worry. You can tell everyone you bought them from stores all over town, not just from some dude in a Hawaiian shirt.

Kale Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash, Pomegranate, and Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

  • 1 box TJ's pre-cut butternut squash
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil + ¼ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup TJ's pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large, juicy-ass lemon)
  • 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 bag TJ's pre-cut kale, large stems removed
  • ½ cup TJ's pomegranate seeds
  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 425°F. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss squash (you'll want to cut larger chunks into smaller cubes) with 2 teaspoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast, stirring squash occasionally after the first 15 minutes until it's golden and tender. Remove squash from oven and set aside to cool.
  • While that squash is cooking, whisk together the lemon juice, maple syrup, mustard, shallot, 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and the cayenne, then whisk oil into it slowly (like, pour it slowly… whisk fast). Boom. Dressing.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine kale with about ¾ of the dressing and use your hands to massage it into the kale, shiatsu-style. Add more dressing as needed. Reserve any leftover dressing for another use/to drink the next day when you're really craving that flavor but too lazy to make another salad.
  • Add the cooled roasted squash (not while it's steaming!) and pomegranate seeds to bowl. Toss it all together to combine, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl, and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Melissa Locker is a writer in New York and only eats marshmallow Peeps. Follow her on Twitter @woolyknickers but don't follow her in real life.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Navigate a Filipino Restaurant Menu

related

READ MORE
What Time Does Chick-Fil-A Stop Serving Breakfast?

related

READ MORE
Dunkin' Donuts and Pop-Tarts Have Joined Forces, and It's Weirdly Amazing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like