The Keebler Elves Made a New Cereal That's 100% Cookies

Growing up, you might have been told that you can't eat dessert for breakfast because blah blah blah something about your health. But those fantastic cookie-making elves at Keebler know that you're an adult now and can make your own choices about what to eat for the morning meal. That's why they've teamed up with Kellogg's to release Keebler Cereal with Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Now, you might be thinking that this is just some Cookie Crisp knockoff, which just tastes like chocolate chip cookies. Keebler laughs in the face of Cookie Crisp, because this is just straight-up mini-chocolate chip cookies inside a box of cereal. No need to crumble up cookies into a cereal bowl like an animal anymore!
This cereal is brand new, so keep an eye out for its appearance on supermarket shelves near you soon. The only question we have right now is: Could this be better than the best cereal of all time, Quaker Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch?
