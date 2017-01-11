Debate Hero Ken Bone Gets an Entire Menu Named After Him

Presidential debate attendee, American hero, and winter-wear fashion icon Kenneth Bone basically broke the internet last night after he stood up to ask the candidates some question about energy policy that everyone immediately forgot. And now, the man who spurred a thousand memes may have risen to the very pinnacle of fame -- a Brooklyn pizzeria has created an entire Bone-themed menu in his honor.
Vinnie’s Pizzeria, a popular eatery located smack dab in Williamsburg’s hippest of hipster havens, took to Instagram this morning to announce their latest stoke of genius. The board lists two different Bone-y pies and one side dish: PENNEth Bone (penne noodles, ground beef, garlic, marinara, topped with mozzarella and ricotta cheese), ProvoBONE (shredded provolone, fresh Mozz, portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke hearts), and Chicken Bone, which are just spicy breaded wings. The restaurant also included a drawing of Mr. Bone, holding a microphone, looking concerned, and sporting his signature sporty top.
Was it the charming bright red pullover? The whimsical mustache? Or maybe his absolutely incredible name? To be honest, it’s probably the name, but that’s no matter -- dude is a hit. And now Vinnie’s has transformed this 34-year-old Illinois native into one delicious dinner.
Jury’s still out on whether or not Kenny will make the trek out to NYC to try his namesake slices. Until then, we can all celebrate this hero in a half-zip with the onslaught of interviews, appearances, and fire tweets yet to come.
