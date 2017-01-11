Smokeless Indoor Grills Let You BBQ Anywhere, Anytime

You know that feeling when you try to grill brisket in your bathtub over an open flame and end up almost burning your house down? No? Well, one Knoxville, TN woman actually does, as she inexplicably set up a wood-burning grill inside her tub in the name of fresh, indoor BBQ.

Amateur pitmasters, there's an easier way. Not all grills need an open flame, nor do they all create the same amount of smoke as a 1970s diesel tractor trailer. There's a wide world of viable options for grilling in the great indoors. One example: the Kenyon portable SilKEN Grill (with knob control!). Like my favorite avenue, it's electric. There's zero smoke. Barely any smell. And it cooks a mean wiener.