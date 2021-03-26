Weekend Project: Experimenting With Indian Ice Cream

Li started her label after her own wedding in India. “All of the flavors are inspired by people you will spot at these ‘baraats’,” she says. And so on her menu, you’ll find hints of ingredients like garam masala (spice mix), chai, jalebi, and ras malai among other desi ideas.

Last month, a picture of a pint printed with the words Madam Vice President went viral on Instagram. Created by Brooklyn-based ice creamery Malai, it put a spotlight on the newly-appointed MVP with a flavor dedicated to Kamala Harris. “The event was so powerful for me. It was the first time that someone who looked like me was in the limelight, so I wanted to create a flavor that not only honored her, but also the joy that I experienced,” says Pooja Bavishi, founder, Malai. Highlighting Harris’ east and western roots, Bavishi used coconut and mango as base, and folded in jaggery-candied lotus seeds because the word ‘kamala’ in Sanskrit means lotus.

And it’s not just Malai, Indian ice creams like Junoon’s kulfi pops made of mango, paan leaf, rose petal, and saffron-cardamom, or ginger ice cream at Ghee Miami have been savored for a long time. Houston-based Pondicheri Cafe plays with a variety of spices to make their frozen desserts. “I love the contrast of something sweet like cinnamon and cardamom paired with black pepper or chili or herbs. We also use moringa, saffron, cloves, mace, nutmeg, and even turmeric to make ice creams,” says chef Anita Jaisinghani who cannot wait to introduce a chikoo flavor, and personally has a soft spot for kulfis.

Besides restaurants, independent new ice creameries are experimenting with Indian flavors. On Brooklyn Pints’ seasonal menu, there’s chai latte, cardamom-orange, and ginger-honey scoops. From becoming a quick supermarket buy to the emergence of new ice cream shops, Indian ice cream is really the only scoop you need to know about this season.