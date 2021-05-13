Two Chefs Channel Their Childhood Memories Into The Stop AAPI Dinner Series

Much of the Asian culinary experience begins long before you take your first bite, when you’re summoned by the scent of crackling fish skin or nutty sesame oil. Or while you and your family are sitting at dim sum on a Sunday afternoon, getting quick whiffs of dishes in silver tins as the carts whizz by. But sometimes it’s as simple as a Filet-o-Fish.

“As a kid, I ate a lot of McDonald’s. That’s probably why I love the smell,” says James Beard-nominated chef Kevin Tien, who now owns contemporary Vietnamese restaurant, Moon Rabbit, inside of Washington DC’s Intercontinental Hotel, and co-founded Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate alongside Chef Tim Ma.

Tien laughs as he recalls memories of his great-grandfather, who would go on long walks around the neighborhood in the afternoon—not returning until late at night. Tien says that while the family patriarch’s whereabouts were always a mystery to the family, he knew that he was sneakily going to McDonald’s. At night, he would bring home 29-cent hamburgers for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tien was so inspired that he included a Vietnamese version of the Filet-o-Fish on his menu at Moon Rabbit. This dish incorporates a house made curry milk bun topped with Japanese furikake seasoning, catfish is marinated in aromatic lemongrass, fish sauce, and turmeric, dipped in crispy panko bread crumbs and fried off before getting finished with tartar sauce, dill, and some classic iceberg lettuce.

As an Asian in America, having a grandparent or parent who loves fast food is, perhaps, a near universal experience. While heading to your local McDonald’s might seem like a typical American experience—for immigrants it is a novel one, a newly accessible one, and one that makes you feel, in Tien’s words, “like an American doing American things.”

“Maybe it’s passed down now, or it’s imprinted in my DNA,” Tien says, “I’m not sure, but when I’m stressed out, or even when I want to celebrate, I get fast food.”

The attempt to assimilate into American culture is a hallmark of the experience of growing up Asian in this country—one that chef Ma knows well. He recalls being beaten up and bullied while spending his adolescence in rural Arkansas, where his family settled after moving to the States from Taiwan. At one point, a brick came soaring through his family’s window, a poignant reminder that they remained outsiders to the community.