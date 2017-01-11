KFC Just Won Fall With Its Pumpkin-Maple Sauce Churros

Unlike Taco Bell’s light, airy Cinnamon Twists, this deep-fried pastry falls on the thicker, chewier end of the spectrum. The syrupy sauce can be bought separately, and rumor has it that it makes a pretty fantastic chicken dipper, too.

The special bucket and its seasonal treats sell for 1890 Yen (about $18 USD) and are only available through Halloween, a holiday that the Japanese adults have apparently lost their damn minds over in recent years. Kinda makes your cider donuts and Amazon.com costume all seem a little quaint.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.