KFC Has Created A Pizza-Chicken Hybrid Because Nothing Is Safe

Facebook/KFC

Fried chicken is delicious. Pizza should be its own food group. But fried chicken and pizza combined into a maniacal fast food hybrid? Such is the potentially delicious pizza-chicken madness served up by KFC Hong Kong.

A video ad from KFC gives us a brief glimpse of the pizza-chicken, or “Napoli Crispy Pizza Chicken,” but you can probably get away with calling it frankenpizza-chickenstrocity. The video shows cheddar and mozzarella cheeses sizzling on top of fried chicken seasoned with what looks like oregano, and possibly a bit of marinara sauce if you look closely. Who knew crimes against pizza could look so good?

YouTube/KFC HK

While there (thankfully?) are no indications the pizza-chicken will be available anywhere but Hong Kong, we reached out to KFC to hold the company accountable for its monstrous creation and, you know, find out more. We’ll update this when we hear back.

(h/t First We Feast)

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, despite his love for both fried chicken and pizza, is seriously torn about this frankenpizza-chickenstrocity. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

