Kinky (and Not-So-Kinky) Tales of Restaurant Sex

"About two weeks after this, my boyfriend and I are closing together on a Friday night. Orders are coming in pretty steadily at an hour 'til close, but we're looking forward to the pizza we're gonna make for our Netflix and chill. There's a loud beeping in the store indicating that we've received a web delivery and my boyfriend goes to check it. I'm sweeping up front, so I notice he looks a little taken aback as he reads off the delivery address.

"I ask him what's up and he tells me that it's the same address and name of the lady who flashed him two weeks earlier. I snort and say maybe he'll get another free show, but he really doesn't want to take it. I offer to take it since, whatever, the lady tips, right? I look up her order and find out she'd ordered almost every other Friday night (which is my boyfriend's normal shift) for the last couple months, but other than the two times she answered the door naked her order had been delivered by a different driver. I know she hadn't been naked for the other drivers because I'd have definitely heard about it -- we trade crazy customer stories as often as cigarettes.