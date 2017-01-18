Food & Drink

Cookie Dough Kit Kats Are Your New Snacking Obsession

By Published On 01/18/2017 By Published On 01/18/2017
kit kat cookie dough
Ishouldstartlifting

Trending

related

Forget the Dollar Slice: Here's Where to Find the Best Regional Pizza Styles in NYC

related

Hacks to Make Your Tiny NYC Apartment Seem Bigger (Yes, It's Possible)

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

related

Why Tucson Is the Best Food City in Arizona

There are times in life when two pretty much perfect things join together in confluence to create something even better than the sum of its parts: Durant joining the Warriors. Bowie singing with Queen. Putting ranch dressing on cereal. (OK, maybe not that last one.) The latest addition to that great pantheon of team-ups is the Kit Kat/cookie dough mash-up bar. It's your new snacking obsession, and quite possibly the greatest candy ever conceived by mortal minds.

Spotted on Canadian shelves by The Impulsive Buy, the Cookie Dough Kit Kat (coming in the BIG KAT variety) has finally made its way to North America. It was so popular in Europe, Nestle struggled to keep it in stock -- not that anyone is surprised by that. 

Related

related

Red Velvet Kit Kats Let You Have Your Cake, Eat a Candy Bar Too

related

Kit Kat Filled This Dude's Car with 6,500 Candy Bars After a Thief Stole His Kit Kat

related

Oreo's New Chocolate Bars Are the Best Things They've Ever Made

related

Red Velvet Kit Kats Let You Have Your Cake, Eat a Candy Bar Too
Kit Kat Cookie Dough
Orton Stores

While we have yet to sink our American teeth into this sucker, amateur reviewers across the pond have enjoyed the bar (obviously). Really, the only complaint is that the cookie dough flavor might be a little too subtle. Of course, the answer is to always add more cookie dough.

While there is no guarantee that the candy bar will ever be sold on US soil, you can always order a bar from Ireland on Amazon -- but it will set you back a cool $25. 

Though, that's a small price to pay for a delicacy like this. And unlike your homemade version, you probably won't get salmonella. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Finally, a Sushi Roll You Can Share With 100 Friends

related

READ MORE
This Massive Wok Feeds 60 People and Is Manned by a Damn Legend

related

READ MORE
17 Regional Fast-Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like