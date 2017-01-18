Cookie Dough Kit Kats Are Your New Snacking Obsession

While we have yet to sink our American teeth into this sucker, amateur reviewers across the pond have enjoyed the bar (obviously). Really, the only complaint is that the cookie dough flavor might be a little too subtle. Of course, the answer is to always add more cookie dough.

While there is no guarantee that the candy bar will ever be sold on US soil, you can always order a bar from Ireland on Amazon -- but it will set you back a cool $25.

Though, that's a small price to pay for a delicacy like this. And unlike your homemade version, you probably won't get salmonella.