How to Not Look Like an Idiot While Eating Korean BBQ

Let the servers flip the meat for you…

OK, so you've managed to order properly, and the servers have brought out that glorious tray of raw meat and thrown it on the grill. Then they leave. If you're an anxious man like me, you might wonder when the hell someone's going to come back and flip the meat. Hong says the servers might cook it for you, or might not. But they'll usually ask! Your answer should be that you want them to cook the meat. But if you're somewhere where you have to cook it all by yourself, don't fret.

... but if they don't, here's an easy tip to follow

While you're watching the meat cook, there's one thing to look for to know if it's ready to flip. Hong says to look for "a little sweat on top" of those hunks of pork and beef. No, not the sweat dripping from your forehead because you don't know when to flip the meat. "Wait for the water to pool up on top, since that means it's ready to flip," he explains, as if you wait too long, the meat can become dry. "It's like when you see bubbles popping up on pancakes." Hold on to that info, as it's something you can use should you ever open your own KBBQ spot. It could happen!