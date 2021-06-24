Why We’ll Be Eating Korean Corn Dogs All Summer Long

Jacob Woo of Los Angeles’s Koreatown restaurant, Smile Hot Dog, traces the rising popularity of Korean corn dogs in the United States to K-dramas. “When you [watch] a lot of dramas and a lot of Korean movies, these corn dogs were appearing and I feel like that has had a major influence.” It’s true. Series like Start-Up and Run On, which can both be streamed on Netflix, include characters snacking on corn dogs that look slightly different from the American variety—both internally and externally.

“We use fermented flour instead of [cornmeal] to increase the texture of the taste—it’s crispier and tastier,” explains Michelle Youn, the vice president of Korean American corn dog chain Two Hands. Additionally, “the customer also has a variety of choices to pick [for] the filling inside of the [corn dog].” Instead of standard hot dogs, some Korean corn dog places replace the meat with gooey blocks of mozzarella cheese for an ultimate cheese pull.

Yes, strands of cheese oozing from a corn dog is enticing. But what’s especially tantalizing about Korean corn dogs, however, is the external batter. Both Two Hands’s fermented flour and Smile Hot Dog’s rice flour version make for a crispier, less pancake-like coating. Instead of a liquid batter that sausages are dunked in, the Korean corn dogs are submerged in a stickier batter that clings and stretches, almost like a bread dough.

Both places roll their corn dogs in cubed french fries for a potato dog or Hot Cheetos and Takis for a spicier variation—which also makes for a good photo opp. At Two Hands, you can get a corn dog rolled in crispy puffed rice for added crunch, or soy bean flour for some nuttiness. At Smile, there’s even a corn dog dipped in milk chocolate for an ultimate sweet and savory experience.

A french fry-coated corn dog may sound like the most American thing, but Korea is well known for its street food, innovation, and deep-fried delights. Take Korean fried chicken chain, Bonchon, for example: the KFC—Korean fried chicken—staple has more than 100 U.S. locations, as well as international outposts sprinkled throughout Southeast Asia. It is arguably better than anything the Colonel has cooked up.