Kraft Singles Are Being Recalled Over Choking Hazard

You know how American cheese slices have that plasticy texture and taste that you love because they remind you of the freedom of being an unemployed 7-year-old with no responsibilities? Well, as it turns out, there's just actual plastic on the cheese. Who said there's no truth in advertising!
According to a press release from Kraft, the company is voluntarily recalling 36,000 cases of Kraft Singles due to a potential choking hazard. Apparently, part of the thin layer of plastic wrapping on the slices can remain stuck to the cheese after you remove it. You know, a little extra plastic is really just what gives the cheese that je ne sais quoi.
To date, 10 customers have reported the wrapper staying on the cheese -- three of which have reported choking -- the company says. The cases have been recalled in the US, Puerto Rico, and Grand Cayman.
In the statement, Kraft said, "We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed." The company did not suggest what type of cheese should be subbed in for your grilled cheeses, but we're going to guess it's like, regular cheese that doesn't come wrapped in individual slices. Which honestly just sounds sacrilegious.
