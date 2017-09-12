Get A Dozen Donuts For 78 Cents At Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, where glazed donuts are born on sugary conveyer belts, is turning 78 years-old, and to celebrate the occasion this Friday, they'll sell you a second dozen donuts for 78 cents.
Here's how it works: When you buy any dozen donuts at full price at participating Krispy Kreme donuteries on Friday, you can get a dozen glazed donuts for under a dollar. Yes, you'll have to pay the not-birthday donut rates to unlock the deal, but you'll end up with a whole extra dozen donuts that'll make you the office hero. OR, you can do the smart thing and eat them yourself. Duh.
And if you really want to get in on the party, you can add a few of Krispy Kreme's new Birthday Cake Batter donuts to your first box. They come filled with birthday cake batter-flavored filling, yellow (is that a flavor) icing, and confetti sprinkles. It's a birthday party, in a donut. But then again, you can never go wrong with more of those gorgeous glazeds. Decisions, decisions...
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has nicknamed his stomach "donut" ... because it's starting to look like one. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.