How Kwame Onwuachi Became One of the Hottest Young Chefs in America

As Onwuachi tells it, restaurants have been sewn into the fabric of his family for longer than he can remember. “After Jim Crow, even though Black people were allowed to eat at restaurants on paper, it didn’t mean they were absolved from harassment,” Onwuachi says. “A lot of people of color in the South would have their own things like juke joints in the back of their houses. They played music, they had convenience stores, and they had restaurants. My family was always a family that had restaurants.”

Onwuachi would eventually get into restaurants too. But the years leading up to that were, to put it mildly, bumpy.

When he was 10, Onwuachi fell out with his mother and was sent to live with his grandfather in rural Nigeria for two years -- longer than the summer trip he was told it would be when he boarded the plane for Lagos. When he came home to New York, Onwuachi went off the rails. He started running around with a gang. He still managed to graduate high school, but within a few months of starting classes at the University of Bridgeport, he was expelled for dealing drugs.

Running out of options, he moved in with his mother in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and got a gig working the kitchen on an oil spill cleanup boat in the Gulf of Mexico. His 40 patrons were hard and slicked in oil, his shifts were three weeks on with a week off, and the only other chef on the boat began their relationship by asking if Onwuachi could read.

“I was like, ‘Excuse me, what part of the way that I'm speaking to you, the way I'm carrying myself, would make you think that I don't know how to read other than the color of my skin?’” Onwuachi says. “‘So you're going to cook your meals and I'm going to cook mine.’”

After returning from his first week off the boat, that chef was gone. The crew told Onwuachi they kicked him out, saying Onwuachi’s food was better. Eventually, the boat hired a replacement, but the main duties still fell to Onwuachi: He’d create the meal plans, order all the food, and put the other chef to work.

“That’s how I became the chef of that boat,” Onwuachi says. “It was only a two-man crew, but I was a chef nonetheless.”

He was 19.